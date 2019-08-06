NDRF team rescues several families following heavy rains in Maharashtra

national

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is carrying out rescue operations in these three areas and are evacuating locals whose houses have been completely deluged in water

This image is used for representational purpose

Sangli: Flooded houses, abandoned animals- the sight of streets in Walva, Urun Islampur and Sangli went from normal to havoc after the relentless rains battered these regions within 48 hours.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is carrying out rescue operations in these three areas and are evacuating locals whose houses have been completely deluged in water.

The NDRF team is wading through knee-deep water to carry our rescue operations. Some of the personnel were also seen sailing in inflated boats for rescue and relief operation.

Yesterday, in Gujarat's Surat also, NDRF and Indian Air Force were deployed to carry out rescue operations after water burst into the city after the river swelled owing to days of incessant rain across the state.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever