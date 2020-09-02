Nearly 50 per cent hand sanitizers in Mumbai and Thane are adulterated: Consumer body

Consumer Guidance Society of India (CGSI), the oldest consumer body of the country, tested 122 hand sanitizers in Mumbai and Thane as a part of a scientific study and found that nearly 50 per cent were adulterated. Out of them, four per cent contained toxic methanol, which can cause blindness.

The 54-year-old organisation, the oldest such body in the country, said it will forward the report to the Central government and the Food and Drug Administration so that action can be initiated.

Some useful office tips to avoid COVID-19 spread at home

In an online conference Dr. M. S. Kamath said that “An adulterated hand sanitizer is one that does not comply with its label specifications.” According to the study, the five hand sanitizers that contained methanol are “instant hand sanitizers” from from Krivi Herbals Pvt. Ltd, Medicare from Avon Laboratories Misty Gold Equinox Industries, Sanitan from Aan Pharma Pvt. and Clean Hands from Avadh Engineering Pvt Ltd.

"The sale of ethanol, which is used in a sanitizer is strictly regulated and impossible to obtain without an alcohol permit." Therefore, some manufacturers, instead of using ethyl alcohol use the highly toxic methyl alcohol as a substitute which is sold at half price.

Further, sanitizers can only be recommended by epidemiologists in case soap and water aren’t available. But “due to public health emergency posed by COVID-19, many unscrupulous manufacturers have entered this business to make quick money and take advantage of the scary pandemic situation.”

According to Dr. Kamath, "effective sanitizers are those that contain at least 60% or more alcohol."

The report that was released on Monday stated that sanitizers containing methanol do not qualify as an ingredient as it is a banned item.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news