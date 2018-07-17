Nearly 600 women raped in last six months in Bangladesh

In a report issued on Monday, the women's rights organisation stated that among all the rape incidents 98 women and children were gang-raped, 29 were murdered after being raped and 61 others escaped the attempt of rape, reported a Bangladesh leading

At least 592 incidents of rapes were reported in Bangladesh in last six months, revealed the report of the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP). In a report issued on Monday, the women's rights organisation stated that among all the rape incidents 98 women and children were gang-raped, 29 were murdered after being raped and 61 others escaped the attempt of rape, reported a Bangladesh leading daily.

Apart from this, around 2,063 women and children fell victim to different types of violence which include rape, eve-teasing, physical torture for dowry demand and others. The report further revealed that 10 women and children became victims of acid attack and 45 others faced arson attacks. 77 kidnapping and 13 trafficking cases were also reported during this period. The report also said that 113 women were tortured for dowry, out of which 51 were killed.

On the other hand, a total of 84 were victims of child marriage. The BMP prepared the report compiling news published in 14 dailies from January 1 to June 30.

