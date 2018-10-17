Nearly Rs 58 lakh cash, 1 kg gold found in car

crime

Police Superintendent Vivek Singh told IANS that Rs 57.8 lakh of cash was in the car when it was searched on Tuesday evening

Representational Image

Nearly Rs 58 lakh in cash and one kilo of gold and silver jewellery were found in a car in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, police said on Wednesday.

Police Superintendent Vivek Singh told IANS that Rs 57.8 lakh of cash was in the car when it was searched on Tuesday evening. The car and its four occupants were from Agra.

Madhya Pradesh goes to the polls on November 28. The police were doing a routine check of all vehicles.

In another incident, earlier this month, the air intelligence unit (AIU), acting on a specific intelligence, intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Bangkok and seized 2 kgs of gold from him at the international airport. Officials said that the passenger, identified as Mazhar Khan is an Indian national and the two gold bars were concealed inside the shoes that he was wearing. The gold is valued at over Rs 56 lakh. The passenger was heading towards the exit when he was nabbed by AIU officials.

The AIU officials have seized the gold and recorded Khan's statement as per customs act and further probe is underway in the case.

Officials said they suspect Khan is a carrier and was supposed to hand over the gold to someone outside the airport. AIU is probing if a racket is behind the smuggling of the two gold bars. The suspect has admitted that he had carried the gold had knew it was not legal, a senior official said.

In a similar incident, officials of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai customs arrested two passengers on Saturday, on the basis of a specific input, that they were travelling from Bangkok to Mumbai with gold. The customs officials also arrested a third passenger who had travelled from Delhi to collect the gold.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates