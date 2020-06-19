Necessary to make Shiv Sena understand our party's ideas: Balasaheb Thorat

State Congress president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat has said that it was necessary for him to make ruling party Shiv Sena understand his party's ideas of governance and welfare schemes.

Thorat was speaking after meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence on Thursday. Though the Congress hasn't been ignored by other MVA partners, he insisted that the one-on-one meeting with the CM was necessary to ensure his party's interests because it was also part of the government and sought to play a public-friendly role.

"The meeting was positive and we are happy," he said, adding that other than administrative issues, some political issues were also discussed with the CM. Congress minister and ex-CM Ashok Chavan, Sena MPs Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai were also present in the meeting.

"There are things that can only be said in one-on-one meetings. We meet the CM even otherwise but this meeting was special," said Thorat.

According to the revenue minister, issues pertaining to providing financial help to the people who have lost jobs was his party's primary concern. "Our party has suggested 'Nyay Yojana' to transfer money to the bank accounts of people who are not able to make both ends meet. The idea for this national-level scheme to make the people spend so that the economy rolls. We also deliberated the devastation caused by Cyclone Nisarga. The parameters to assess damages, especially horticulture, in the Konkan area, must be different than usual," he said.

About the party's share in the 12 MLC vacancies to be filled, he said the matter was discussed when the MVA was formed. "There is no need to discuss it further," he said, but didn't divulge if the Congress still wanted a one third share.

He said ensuring the party's interest will always be a priority. "Even in the previous alliance governments similar issues would crop up," he said.

'A quiet Ganesh fest'

In a meeting with officials and Ganesh festival organisers on Thursday, Thackeray appealed to all stakeholders to celebrate the annual festival without pomp in August this year. He said organisers should also have social sense and serve society.

"Let's set an example for the world," he said while thanking the organisers for assisting the government. "The threat posed by the novel Coronavirus isn't over yet. You will not be allowed to take out processions or crowd. The government will come out with specific guidelines," he said.

Made in Maharashtra

Thackeray also held a video conference with the state's top industrialists on Thursday. He appealed to them to bring in at least one new project to the state. "It is heartening to know that you all want to invest in Maharashtra even in the Coronavirus-infested atmosphere. We have signed MoUs worth R 16,000 cr early this week.

Maharashtra is your home. The country has the a 'Make in India' scheme, but we also want things to be made in Maharashtra. I request you to approach us with proposals. We will extend all assistance," said Thackeray.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news