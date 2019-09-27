Need to be ruthless: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged Manchester United's youngsters to be more ruthless after they survived a League Cup scare against third tier Rochdale on Wednesday. Solskjaer was subjected to calls for his sacking after United needed a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win to edge past Rochdale after a limp 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. Following Sunday's chastening EPL loss at West Ham, United were in trouble again when Rochdale's Luke Matheson, 16, cancelled out Mason Greenwood's opener. United keeper Sergio Romero saved the day by denying Jimmy Keohane in the shoot-out, earning a Last-16 trip to Chelsea.

It was a let-off for Solskjaer's men and a further reminder of the need to make their chances count, having converted just one of their 31 shots. "We go 1-0 up in many games. Today it's again go 1-0 up and you think 'go on then, get the second' which is the key now and that is learning curve for these boys as well," said Solskjaer.

"We need to go for a second. At this club you don't just sit back and hope that's enough good. If you settle for good enough, that's not what we want."



Solskjaer

Greenwood, 17, was one of the few positives after scoring in front of the Stretford End — just as he did in the Europa League against Astana last week. "He has two great feet and took the penalty with his right, so he must be a nightmare for defenders having him one on one in the box," Solskjaer said. "He can go both ways, which is for me fantastic and you can just see he has got quality and he will get his share of games."

Solskjaer could have done with an easier draw than a clash with Chelsea, but United did beat them on the first day of the season and he said: "If you want to win it, you have to beat the best. We play them first game of the season this year. We played them in the FA Cup last year and it slots into a couple of weeks with loads of travelling."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever