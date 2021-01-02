Need to lose my virginity and fast!

I am a 25-year old guy and have been struggling with the fact that I am a virgin. None of my friends are virgins and they use this as an excuse to make fun of me all the time. This wasn't so bad a year or so ago, but it now bothers me so much that I don't even go out to meet them because they start taunting me the minute I appear. I want to lose my virginity but can't find anyone who wants to have sex with me, and it frustrates me all the time. Is there anything I can do to make sure I lose it quickly?

First of all, people who taunt you all the time aren't exactly friends. Being cruel is easy when one is young, but you have to tell them to stop if it gets to a point where you don't like the idea of meeting them anymore. If that doesn't dissuade them and they don't have a problem with losing you as a friend, it means you should simply find new people to be with. Second, the idea of virginity is overrated. Your male friends haven't climbed a mountain or done something magnificent by losing their virginity before you have. Recognise it for what it is and accept that it will happen when you find someone special enough to be physically intimate with. Peer pressure can be hard but can be managed if you are clear about what you want and what makes you happy. Don't think of sex as something you need to tick off your bucket list. It will happen when it has to. Until then, try and find people you enjoy being with.

My heart tends to skip a beat whenever I see my ex, even though it has been over a year since we broke up. I don't feel the same way about my current girlfriend. Is this a sign of something?

Not necessarily. You and your ex have a history. Give your current relationship time.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news