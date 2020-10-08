Need to maintain momentum of COVID-19 battle to save lives: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised on people driven fight against COVID-19 and hailed the role played by the COVID-19 warriors in saving lives.

"India's Covid-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus," Modi tweeted.

"Let us Unite to fight Corona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask, wash hands, follow social distancing, practice 'Do Gaj Ki Doori'. Together, we will succeed and together, we will win against COVID-19," he once again emphasised.

His remarks came as India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 68-lakh mark with a total of 68,35,655 cases and 1,05,526 fatalities till date.

