'Need to reclaim childlike innocence'

Singer-songwriter Nikhil Dsouza's music video for his song, People, is likely to leave you teary-eyed. It looks at the lockdown and it's impact on our lives by exploring the innocent relationship between two children who play around in their building, wearing masks, and an old neighbour who lives alone. The singer seems to be asking the all important question, "Isn't love all we need?"

What is the inspiration behind the track?

I wrote the song when I was away from home in London. The world seemed divided by ideologies and cultures. The track is simply about love and peace. I took inspiration from children and their innocence and how they don't see and identify class or colour. I hope the song inspires us to get back to that place

of innocence.

Why did you decide to do a twin track, in Hindi and English?

The message behind the track had to reach more people, although the language of music

is universal.

How have you personally dealt with the pandemic, and how do you think the music industry can progress?

I see the current lockdown across the world as the universe's way to remind us who is boss. It is nature's way of telling us that we are just passersby. I have been focusing on my music as this is the best time to sit back, think and plan. The music industry can look at this as a hurdle or an opportunity. I see it as an opportunity to put out new material since everyone is keen to consume more content that they did or could. Music distribution is on, and consumption has only increased. We also need to come together and support each other as a community. We need to look at new technology and platforms that can help deliver music despite restrictions, and monetise them.

What are your plans for the rest of 2020?

I will be releasing a lot of new music this year. We already have an EP lined up and that should be out in two months.

