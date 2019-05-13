Neelam Mishra quits Congress alleging humiliation by Priyanka Gandhi

national

The party members approached Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi with the matter, who, in turn, Mishra alleged, humiliated them

Pic/ANI

Bhadohi Congress president Neelam Mishra resigned from the post on Saturday, alleging that the party ignored its local leaders and workers by giving the ticket to an 'outsider'.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "It was a big shock for us when the ticket was given to Ramakant Yadav, who is an outsider and a former BJP member."

"Yadav distanced himself from the party workers. We were not provided with any support, despite the fact that Yadav was given crores in funds by the party," she added.

The party members approached Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi with the matter, who, in turn, Mishra alleged, humiliated them.

"In her anger, Priyanka Gandhi used such words that should not have been used by a national general secretary of any party, let alone by a woman while speaking to another woman," she said.

Mishra said that the party workers will support SP-BSP alliance candidate Rangnath Mishra in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, as "he is a local".

Following Mishra's resignation, BJP's candidate from Puri constituency Sambit Patra launched an attack on Congress, saying that the Bhadohi incident exposes the "naamdaar" mentality of Congress party.

"What happened to the Bhadohi Congress workers exposes the naamdaar mentality of Congress. The result of this is that the whole working committee of the Congress party in the region has given their resignation," said Patra.

Bhadohi: Congress district president Neelam Mishra quit the party yesterday; said,"LS ticket was given to an outsider Ramakant Yadav who came from BJP. It was a huge blow for us. In a meeting we tried to talk to Priyanka Gandhi about it. But she got upset & said insulting things" pic.twitter.com/bzStwdLlyL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2019

"The Congress workers said that they gave their resignation after Priyanka Gandhi used derogatory language. This shows the reality of Congress and exposes their hollow claims of treating every one with love," he added.

She said after resigning, they held a meeting and resolved to support Rangnath Misra, the joint candidate of the SP-BSP alliance for the election slated for Sunday. When contacted, district vice president of the Congress Mushir Iqbal said Misra and others have taken this step in "haste" and need to have waited for the elections to be over.

Bhadohi would vote in the 7th phase of the Lok Sabha elections. on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Top Stories of the Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies