Neele Neele Ambar Singer Nitin Bali dies from injuries in Mumbai road accident

Nitin Bali reportedly refused admission when first brought to the hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday. His condition deteriorated later in the day, and he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Singer Nitin Bali, who was celebrated for his '90s renditions, including Neele Neele Ambar and Ek Ajnabee, passed away yesterday after battling the head injuries he sustained in a road accident. Bali reportedly refused admission when first brought to the hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday. His condition deteriorated later in the day, and he succumbed to his injuries last evening.

According to the police, Bali's car dashed into a speed breaker at 12.30 am on Tuesday. Passers-by on Borivali East's SV Road informed the control room, following which Bali was admitted to Kandivali-based Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Shatabdi Hospital. The singer, however, applied for voluntary discharge following first-aid treatment.

Vinaykumar Rathod, deputy commissioner of police, zone 12, said Bali was taken to the police station and booked under Section 279 and 337 of the IPC for rash driving. However his wife, television actor Roma Bali, bailed him out and took him to his Malad home. In the hours that followed, he spewed blood and collapsed with dangerously low blood pressure levels, and a fluctuating heart rate. He was rushed to Malad's Raksha Multispeciality Hospital, where he passed away yesterday, at 4 pm.

Subsequent enquiries revealed that the officials found beer cans in his car. An official stated that Bali was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Dr Pranav Kabra, who was treating Bali at the Malad medical facility, says, "He was admitted in critical condition. His blood pressure was dropping, and his heart rate fluctuated. He found it difficult to breath and his organs were damaged." Bali, 47, began his playback singing career in 1998, and remained active for a few years. He was previously married to former VJ Ruby Bhatia.

