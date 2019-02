television

Neelima Azeem talks about her upcoming web-series Mom & Co., where she essays the role of Suhasini Rao, a single mother and a homemaker.

Actress Neelima Azeem is happy to get back to work with web series Mom & Co., and says the shows gives her scope to perform. She essays the role of Suhasini Rao, a single mother and a homemaker. It highlights a mother-son relationship. The show is the fourth original series from The Zoom Studios, the original content arm of zoOm styled by Myntra.

"I was looking for a central role and I was looking for good content. I was also looking for something where I get to play a sensitive role and a role where there is a scope to perform. I loved the content and the people involved in it," Neelima told IANS.

"I felt like I haven't played a role like this before. I am playing the role of this very simple Marathi woman, Suhasini Rao, a homemaker and single mother and I loved the role. I liked the team also, they are very young, talented and enthusiastic. I like the feel of it. It is very youthful and the writing was very nice, in point with the time," she added.

The actress, whose name was previously spelt as Neelima Azeem, made her debut in showbiz with "Phir Wahi Talash" in 1989. She was also seen in Blackmail in 2018.

She considers "Mom & Co." as a comeback.

"Blackmail was a guest appearance and not a comeback role. They were friends of mine and I also knew that the script was interesting and I was reluctant to do the role. Whereas this is a title role where I have a full-fledged role to play and that is why it is correct also, 'Mom & Co.' is my comeback."

