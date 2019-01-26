Neelima Azeem: My family is waiting to see me on screen

television

Neelima Azeem is set to make her web debut with the relationship drama, Mom & Co

Neelima Azeem

Once a regular face on television and movies, Neelima Azeem has stayed away from the camera in the past five years. Now, the actor is set to make her web debut with the relationship drama, Mom & Co, which trains the spotlight on a single mother's evolving relationship with her son.

"I play Suhasini Rao, a middle-aged Maharashtrian woman, whose relationship with her son goes through ups and downs. The theme is beautiful and has a strong story at its core. So, the artist in me had to say yes," says Azeem of the Ashish Ranglani-directed show.

Last seen in Blackmail (2018), the actor says, "It's an exhilarating feeling being back on set. My entire family is eagerly waiting to see me on screen again. Their encouragement pushes me to do my best."

