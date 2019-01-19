Neelu Kohli: TV has been a home for me

television

Neelu Kohli known for her work in shows like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi and Jamai Raja, considers TV as her home as it helped her in achieving stardom

Neelu Kohli

Actress Neelu Kohli, known for her work in shows like "Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi" and "Jamai Raja", considers TV as her home as it helped her in achieving stardom. "I took a small break from television after my show 'Naamkarann' went off air last year. I was busy with my Bollywood film 'Manmarziyaan'. I'm happy to return home. TV has been a home for me as it got me stardom," Neelu said in a statement.

She is back to the small screen with the upcoming show "Band Baaja Bandh Darwaza" as a ghost.

"Doing this show has a special reason, and that is (being a) ghost. I always wanted to do a comedy and horror-based show," she said.

"Band Baaja Bandh Darwaza" also stars Amitosh Nagpal. Neelu will play his on-screen mother.

"I'm playing Sarita Khurana who is a very sweet and positive soul," she said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever