Neelu Kohli: TV has been a home for me
Neelu Kohli known for her work in shows like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi and Jamai Raja, considers TV as her home as it helped her in achieving stardom
Actress Neelu Kohli, known for her work in shows like "Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi" and "Jamai Raja", considers TV as her home as it helped her in achieving stardom. "I took a small break from television after my show 'Naamkarann' went off air last year. I was busy with my Bollywood film 'Manmarziyaan'. I'm happy to return home. TV has been a home for me as it got me stardom," Neelu said in a statement.
She is back to the small screen with the upcoming show "Band Baaja Bandh Darwaza" as a ghost.
"Doing this show has a special reason, and that is (being a) ghost. I always wanted to do a comedy and horror-based show," she said.
"Band Baaja Bandh Darwaza" also stars Amitosh Nagpal. Neelu will play his on-screen mother.
"I'm playing Sarita Khurana who is a very sweet and positive soul," she said.
