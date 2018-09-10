Neelu Vaghela to play lawyer in Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhate Rahiyo

television

TV actress Neelu Vaghela to essay the role of a lawyer in her new show

Neelu Vaghela

After playing mother-in-law in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Neelu Vaghela will be seen playing an ambitious lawyer, Satya Devi, in Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhate Rahiyo. Neelu Vaghela took inspiration from Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan for her new show.

Kareena's performance as a lawyer in the movie Aitraaz helped Neelu to ace her performance of a lawyer in the show. "The moment I got to know that I would be playing a lawyer, the first person that came to my mind was Kareena Kapoor. I was blown away by her performance as an advocate in 'Aitraaz'," Neelu said in a statement.

"I don't know how many times I have watched the movie to observe her body language and mannerisms as an advocate. It really helped to get into the character of a lawyer," she added.

