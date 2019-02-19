Neelu Waghela finds a son in Ruslaan Mumtaz

television

Neelu Waghela is the sweetest member of the Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo cast and she is loved dearly by everyone on the show. Ruslaan Mumtaz who just joined the show has fallen in love with Neelu's persona

Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo is one of the well-received shows on Sony Entertainment Television. Currently, the show is at an interesting point with the entry of Ruslaan Mumtaz who plays Dhruv Raichand, an NRI who came to India and fell in love with Jaya instantly. Neelu Waghela essays the role of Satya Devi who is very fond of the new character as she hates Samar and Dhruv is a welcome addition for her.

Neelu Waghela is the sweetest member of the cast and she is loved dearly by everyone on the show. Ruslaan Mumtaz who just joined the show has fallen in love with Neelu's persona and they hit an instant connect with each other. Neelu and Ruslaan enjoy each other's company not only on-screen but off- screen as well. They have formed a beautiful bond in a short amount of time and have been seen hopping around the sets in between shots. Ruslaan is seen playing pranks with her just like a kid and he also seeks her counsel regarding his acting skills.

Neelu says "I do not miss my kids on the set anymore. Earlier I had Namish but now I have another son- Ruslaan who is still a child from within and loves me like his mother. I might or might not be his mother-in-law in reel life but I am sure he loves and respects me like his own mother and I love him equally."

Ruslaan has returned to Television after a long time with a beautiful entry once again with Sony Entertainment Television, the same network where he made his TV debut with the show Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara.

Watch the uber compatible mother-son duo on Main Maayke Chali Jaungi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates