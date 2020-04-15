Neena Gupta and Ayesha Shroff share memories from the good old days

Staying at home has made B-Town dig out sepia-tinted memories from their albums. Yesterday, Neena Gupta shared a picture with Raghubir Yadav and captioned it, "Jab pradhan aur pradhan patni jawaan the (sic)."

View this post on Instagram Jab pradhan aur pradhan patni jawan thay ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂraghubir aur main A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) onApr 13, 2020 at 6:43pm PDT

She was referring to their characters in the recently released web series, Panchayat. The two made their first outing together in Aadarshila (1982).

Ayesha Shroff also shared a throwback picture of husband Jackie and kids, Tiger and Krishna. The trio is all smiles for the camera. Ayesha wrote, "Treasure (sic)."

View this post on Instagram TreasureâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff) onApr 13, 2020 at 1:16am PDT

Perhaps she was missing hubby dearest who is stuck at Khandala due to the lockdown. The picture went viral and Tiger's fans could not stop saying, "Cuteness overload (sic)."

Jackie Shroff was travelling when the lockdown was announced. The veteran actor shared a video on social media asking fans to stay indoors. Jackie captioned the video, "Stay Home Bhidus [sic]." He added, "I think you all should be taking it easy, do Pranayam. Do not add tension to your life and others around. The regulations have been enforced for reasons and for the betterment of everyone. We hope that everything gets better. I am away from family. I can act smart and get a pass and leave from here but I am not stupid to do it. No means no (sic)."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news