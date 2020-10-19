Neena Gupta as Badhaai Ho clocks 2 years: Can't believe it's been two years already

Veteran actor Neena Gupta on Sunday celebrated the 2 year anniversary of her film 'Badhaai Ho'. The actor penned a heartwarming note on the occasion and said that her character of 'Mrs Kaushik' "will always stay close to my heart!"

The 61-year-old star posted a clip on Instagram to commemorate the occasion, that also featured an ensemble cast- namely- Ayushmann Khurrana, Sana Malhotra and veteran star Surekha Sikri.

View this post on Instagram Doe saal ho gaye thank you all missing every one A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) onOct 18, 2020 at 12:47am PDT

The actor in the note that celebrated the 2-year landmark of the film noted, "Mrs Kaushik will always stay close to my heart! Can't believe it's been two years already! Love and hugs to #BadhaaiHo team.#2YearsOfBadhaaiHo @jungleepictures."

In 2018, the comedy-drama managed to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark worldwide despite not being released in Madhya Pradesh due to a cinema strike in the state.

'Badhaai Ho' is a fun ride with some rib-tickling comedy. It narrates the story of the embarrassment faced by a family when Ayushmann's mother, played by Neena Gupta, becomes pregnant at an older age.

Sanya Malhotra of 'Dangal' fame plays Ayushmann's lady love in the movie, which also features Surekha Sikri, Gajraj Rao, and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by 'Tevar' director Amit Sharma.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever