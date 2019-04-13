Neena Gupta confesses she is a big fan of Hrithik Roshan

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan was showered with praises by Badhaai Ho actress Neena Gupta as she confessed to being a big fan of the Superstar. The actor who is currently gearing up for his upcoming release Super 30, received a sweet compliment by Neena Gupta as she admitted to be an admirer of the actor. The actress expressed that she wants to see Hrithik Roshan more often in the films.

Hrithik Roshan had shared a picture with his pet Zane on the pet day on Thursday, which received love from not just his fans but also the celebrated actress Neena Gupta. The actress commented on his post saying "Am a big fan Hrithik want to see you more".

Enjoying a huge fanbase across the world, Hrithik Roshan is amongst the most bankable actors in Bollywood. The Krish star has left his fans intrigued to witness him in a never seen before avatar for his upcoming film Super 30.

Hrithik Roshan will be seen slipping into the shoes of a Mathematics teacher who grooms 30 students for the competitive exam of IIT-JEE. The posters of the film have cast an impact on the audience for not just the remarkable transformation of the actor but also the striking tag line.

Releasing on July 26, Super 30 is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

