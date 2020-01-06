Neena Gupta: Filmmakers no longer scared of experimenting

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Neena Gupta is probably the perfect example to show that talent and courage rarely go unrewarded. In the two years since she bravely shared a note on social media asking for work, the senior actor has been part of celebrated films like Mulk (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018). As she gears up for the release of Panga, she says she is thoroughly enjoying her second innings in films.

"Earlier, there was only one type of film being made — every movie would have an alpha male as the hero, and the women-only had to look beautiful. Today, filmmakers are no longer scared of experimenting. Good scripts are being written as producers are willing to back them."

But she adds that it is a long road ahead for female actors. "We still see films where a wife isn't allowed to talk in front of the husband. But I am sure gradually women characters will be on par with their male counterparts."

