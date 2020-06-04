Neena Gupta has given daughter Masaba the best lesson in humility; here's what it is
It's Neena Gupta's birthday today. As the veteran actress turns a year older, daughter Masaba shares an important 'lesson in humility' that her mum taught her.
Veteran actress Neena Gupta and her ace fashion designer daughter Masaba are quite close. From going on outings together to modelling Masaba's outfits, the mother-daughter duo keeps giving us goals. Both Neena and Masaba are outspoken, independent women, who inspire us with their thoughts and social media posts.
As Neena Gupta turns a year older on June 4, Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a funny throwback photo of Neena along with an important lesson that she taught her daughter. Sharing the picture, Masaba wrote, "Happy Birthday mom. thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside - it's been the greatest lesson in humility ever. @neena_gupta"
We think that's an essential lesson that every parent must teach his or her child! This very lesson will go a long way into making the kid grow up to be a responsible and compassionate adult, don't you think?
Neena Gupta is known to live her life on her own terms, and that's something that makes her an incredible actress and an even better human being. Born in Delhi, Gupta started her career in showbiz with the 1982 film Saath Saath, which starred Deepti Naval and Farooque Shaikh in lead roles.
Her choice of films so far has been revolutionary, and even now, Neena Gupta makes sure the scripts she chooses are relevant and real. The actress was seen in films like Aadat Se Majboor, Yeh Nazdeekiyan, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, but it was her performances in parallel cinema that she tasted real fame in, especially in films such as Mandi, Rihaee, Drishti.
Neena Gupta was ever-strong even when she had to raise her daughter single-handedly in India. She has, however, credited her father who helped her raise Masaba. In an interview with IANS, Gupta said, "My father played a very important role in raising my daughter, he especially shifted to Mumbai to help me. I cannot express how thankful I am to him. He was my backbone during the most crucial time of my life."
Along with raising Masaba and working, Neena Gupta had to face the society's pressure to get married, just so Masaba would get a father's name. Neena would get marriage proposals for this reason, and she shared in an interview, "A lot of people started being sympathetic. My friends started telling me, 'I'll marry you, at least your daughter will have a surname. And I was like, just to give her a father's name I'll get married. I told them I can fend for myself and I started working relentlessly to make things work."
Ever the head-strong, independent and stylish icon, we wish Neena Gupta a very happy birthday!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Born on July 4, 1954, actress Neena Gupta got into acting in the 1980s. In terms of talent, Neena Gupta knows no bounds and made her mark with her role in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983), and won the 1994 National Film Award for best supporting actress for her performance in Woh Chokri. (All photos/mid-day archives and Neena Gupta's official Instagram account)
-
Neena Gupta was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s, though they never got married.
-
Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards have a daughter Masaba Gupta, who is now an established fashion designer.
-
In 2008, Neena Gupta married New Delhi-based Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant and Partner with PwC India in a secret ceremony in the United States.
-
Neena Gupta has been known for leaving her mark on the small screen as well. In fact, she entered the television industry in the 1980s, a period when TV was described as an intelligent alternative of cinema.
-
Some of the shows that Neena Gupta did include Khandaan, Mirza Ghalib and Dard. Pictured: A rare childhood picture of Neena Gupta with her family.
-
In 1993, Neena Gupta came out with her telefilm Bazar Sitaram, which was appreciated with the National Film Award for the best first non-feature film. Pictured: Rare image of a young Neena Gupta with her father.
-
If that was not enough, Neena Gupta went behind the camera and brought shows like Gumraah and Saans, which were rich in content and high on entertainment.
-
In the last two decades, the television industry has grown manifold and Neena Gupta said that the growth has its positives as well as negatives. "When something is young, it takes some time. it goes bad and comes up again. I think TV is going through that phase. There are some nice things and some not-so-nice things," she said.
-
With a motto to try different things always, Neena Gupta does not accept too many offers. "It is very tough to find something new every time. This is why I don't work much," said the actress.
-
Neena Gupta was 34 when she didn't shy away from doing the dance number Choli Ke Peeche with Madhuri Dixit in the 1993 movie Khalnayak.
-
Neena Gupta, who was a part of the avant-garde movement, also known as the parallel movement in Indian cinema, says she has never been in a better place as an actor. She feels television gave her a new lease of life.
-
In the 1970s and 1980s, when Shyam Benegal, Govind Nihalani and Kundan Shah spearheaded the parallel movement in Hindi cinema, the plum roles in all the prestigious realistic films went to Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. Neena was left with the leftovers.
-
Neena Gupta, herself, had once said in an interview, "There was nothing for me then. The actor in me would have died if television had not come along."
-
Directing and acting in the serial Saans, which was about an extramarital affair, way back in 1998 gave a new boost to Neena's career. But as far as cinema is concerned, she has always been in a dry zone.
-
But now Neena Gupta is happy with the slate of projects she has in her kitty. She even made a comeback to writing for Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai. In 2018, she did a small role in Veere Di Wedding, playing Sonam Kapoor's mom. She was also seen in Mulk, which starred Rishi Kapoor, and of course, Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho, which set new benchmarks for the actress.
-
Neena Gupta is all geared up for her film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan now, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead.
-
The film is a follow-up of Ayushmann Khurrana's 2017 hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film casts Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar as lovers and takes on a progressive perspective on same-sex love. It also stars Gajraj Rao.
-
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife filmmaker Tahira Kashyap is all set to come up with a short film titled Pinni, and Neena Gupta will lead the project.
-
Here's wishing Neenaji good luck for her upcoming projects!
Neena Gupta is all set for her latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which hit theatres on February 21, 2020. The actress has worked in the Indian film industry for over 37 years now. Let's have a look at the actress' journey so far (All pics/Neena Gupta's Instagram account)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe