Neena Gupta has given daughter Masaba the best lesson in humility; here's what it is

Veteran actress Neena Gupta and her ace fashion designer daughter Masaba are quite close. From going on outings together to modelling Masaba's outfits, the mother-daughter duo keeps giving us goals. Both Neena and Masaba are outspoken, independent women, who inspire us with their thoughts and social media posts.

As Neena Gupta turns a year older on June 4, Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a funny throwback photo of Neena along with an important lesson that she taught her daughter. Sharing the picture, Masaba wrote, "Happy Birthday mom. thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside - it's been the greatest lesson in humility ever. @neena_gupta"

We think that's an essential lesson that every parent must teach his or her child! This very lesson will go a long way into making the kid grow up to be a responsible and compassionate adult, don't you think?

Neena Gupta is known to live her life on her own terms, and that's something that makes her an incredible actress and an even better human being. Born in Delhi, Gupta started her career in showbiz with the 1982 film Saath Saath, which starred Deepti Naval and Farooque Shaikh in lead roles.

Her choice of films so far has been revolutionary, and even now, Neena Gupta makes sure the scripts she chooses are relevant and real. The actress was seen in films like Aadat Se Majboor, Yeh Nazdeekiyan, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, but it was her performances in parallel cinema that she tasted real fame in, especially in films such as Mandi, Rihaee, Drishti.

Neena Gupta was ever-strong even when she had to raise her daughter single-handedly in India. She has, however, credited her father who helped her raise Masaba. In an interview with IANS, Gupta said, "My father played a very important role in raising my daughter, he especially shifted to Mumbai to help me. I cannot express how thankful I am to him. He was my backbone during the most crucial time of my life."

Along with raising Masaba and working, Neena Gupta had to face the society's pressure to get married, just so Masaba would get a father's name. Neena would get marriage proposals for this reason, and she shared in an interview, "A lot of people started being sympathetic. My friends started telling me, 'I'll marry you, at least your daughter will have a surname. And I was like, just to give her a father's name I'll get married. I told them I can fend for myself and I started working relentlessly to make things work."

Ever the head-strong, independent and stylish icon, we wish Neena Gupta a very happy birthday!

