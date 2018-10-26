Neena Gupta: I do the best offers that come my way

bollywood

Neena Gupta

Veteran actress Neena Gupta says she cannot be too choosy when it comes to work, but does the best from what is offered to her. The 62-year-old actress has been seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Mulk and Badhaai Ho. She also features in chef Vikas Khanna's The Last Color, for which she even attended the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Asked what she's looking forward do more now, Neena told IANS: "Out of what offers I get, I do only those films which excite me... I am doing 'Panga', it's a small role, but a nice one. I can't be so choosy. I do the best offers that come my way."

She will next be seen in Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer commercial drama Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Neena Gupta talked about working on the small screen, "When I came from Delhi to become an actor there were only films and no TV. Working in films is an aspiration for all actors. When I did not get roles in films then I did TV and got a chance to play all kinds of roles. TV gave me money, fame and name. I used to get small and useless roles in movies. Then I thought I should do just TV and today the fan following I have is because of working on television."

