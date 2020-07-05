Neena Gupta: I have learned sign language during this lockdown due to my husband's phone addiction

Neena Gupta keeps sharing some adorable and amusing pictures and videos on Instagram for her fans and she knows how to keep them entertained. From candid pictures to throwback moments, her Instagram feed is indeed lovely. She has now shared another video that is likely to make you smile.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared with all of us how she has learned the art of sign language during this lockdown due to her husband's addiction with his phone. This is what she said in the video- "I have learnt a new thing during the lockdown -- I have learnt the sign language. My husband is always on phone, mostly 90% of his time when he's awake."

She then went on to give a demonstration on how to communicate in sign language. Have a look at the video right here:

The video was liked by Anushka Sharma. As far as the comments are concerned, one fan wrote- "Ma'am u r such a sweetheart always great and your own beautiful way of expressing yourself." (sic) And another fan commented- "Guess lot of women are in tune with this language as most of the husband's are on call." (sic)

Gupta rose to fame with the 1993 blockbuster Khalnayak. The Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai song made her very popular. She has been an active part of Hindi Cinema for a long time. Her career's reinvention happened in the year 2018 when she had three back-to-back hits in the form of Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, and Badhaai Ho.

Talking about Badhaai Ho, it was one of the most unique stories that was essayed on the big screen with the parents being the hero and heroine of a narrative and embracing romance, being completely uninhibited about their love and subsequent pregnancy. She was then seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and the highly acclaimed series, Panchayat.

