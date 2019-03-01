Neena Gupta looking for a platform to relaunch 'Saans'

television

Not only TV shows, but Neena Gupta has also done several movies. Last year, she won applause for playing a pregnant woman in "Badhaai Ho"

Neena Gupta

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is looking out for a platform to relaunch her 1990s' cult TV show "Saans".

"I want to re-launch 'Saans' and I am looking for a platform where we can carry it. Be it a digital medium or TV, I am fine with any platform," Neena told IANS over the phone.

"Saans" was one of the iconic shows on television in the 1990s. It depicted the story of an independent Indian woman, who deals with her husband's extramarital affair.

Apart from starring in the show, Neena also directed it. The show also starred actors Kanwaljit Singh and Kavita Kapoor.

According to the National Award-winning actress, the new show "won't be the same as 'Saans' and may be released with a different title".

"It may be not 'Saans 2', but something like 'Saans' with the same actors. It will be based on the relationship between a couple.

"For two years, we have been planning to re-launch the show and once we get a platform, we will immediately work on it. Also, I had earlier shot a pilot episode for a particular channel, but now depending upon who takes it, I have to shoot it again," she added.

