Neena Gupta: Nice to be in times when senior actors get meaty roles

Neena Gupta says she is glad to work in times when opportunities have opened up for senior actors in content driven films

Neena Gupta

Veteran actress Neena Gupta, who will be seen in commercial drama Badhaai Ho, says she is glad to work in times when opportunities have opened up for senior actors in content driven films.

Neena has been a part of notable films like Gandhi, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mandi, Utsav and Mulk. She has also worked in television shows like Saans and Buniyaad.

Last year, she took to social media to ask for work. Her message, "I am a good actor looking for good parts to play", brought attention to how despite being a National Award-winning actress, writer and director, she did so.

Since then, her visibility has increased. In Badhaai Ho, she plays an old woman who gets pregnant again after having two grown up children.

Asked how it feels to be in a period where senior actors are getting an opportunity to play meaty roles in content driven films, she said, "Yes...it never used to happen earlier. It feels really nice to be in times where senior actors are getting meaty roles in content driven films."

She is grateful to the film's team for roping her in for the film. "It's my first full-fledged role in a commercial film, which will have good release as well. So, I feel very fortunate to be part of this film."

Badhaai Ho tackles the subject of a couple expecting a baby in old age -- something that society in India is likely to make fun of. Asked how she felt being part of an ageless love story, Neena said: "You shouldn't call it an ageless love story. It's an 'ageful' romance and there shouldn't be any kind of objection to it. I think it's a personal choice of a husband and wife if they want to extend their family.

"It also depends upon various factors which we have talked about in this film is that whether you can afford to have a child, whether your health permits you to look after your child... So, it is between the couple what they want to do in their life."

Besides Neena, Badhaai Ho also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Mahotra, Gajraj Rao and Sheeba Chaddha in key roles.

The film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari and Priti Sahani under the banner of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures. It will release on October 19.

