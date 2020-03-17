Neena Gupta on playing tennis after years: 'Kal sab ouch hoga!'

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is making her presence felt, be it in films or on social media. The lovely actress keeps her fans updated on what she's up to and her contemporary fashion sense has quickly made her into a style diva.

Recently, Neena Gupta shared a video of herself playing lawn tennis. The actress wrote a quirky caption for the video: "Played after years feeling so good kal sab ouch hoga" with a bunch of tongue out emojis. Check out the video below:

Well, Neena Gupta looks quite fit and strong as she plays the gruelling game. The actress can be seen wearing a pair of white shorts and a white t-shirt paired with white sports shoes.

Several of her Instagram followers commented on her post. Actor Manu Rishi Chadha wrote, "Waah Waah ma'am waah", and another Instagram user wrote, "Neena ji! A ray of sunshine we all need", while yet another Instagram user commented, "You're so damn fit ma'am!"

Neena Gupta has taken the social media world by storm with her fun and happening Instagram posts and videos. It all started when the actress posted a photo of herself and promoted herself as an actress who wanted work. Bollywood and the audience heaped praises on Neena Gupta for such a bold and inspirational step.

Since then, the Mandi actress has been extremely active on Instagram, sharing her 'frock ka shock' pictures and other pictures where she's modelling her designer daughter Masaba's clothes. Sure enough, Neena Gupta has become quite the fashion inspiration!

