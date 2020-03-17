Neena Gupta on playing tennis after years: 'Kal sab ouch hoga!'
Veteran actress Neena Gupta shared a video in which she can be seen playing lawn tennis; take a look!
Veteran actress Neena Gupta is making her presence felt, be it in films or on social media. The lovely actress keeps her fans updated on what she's up to and her contemporary fashion sense has quickly made her into a style diva.
Recently, Neena Gupta shared a video of herself playing lawn tennis. The actress wrote a quirky caption for the video: "Played after years feeling so good kal sab ouch hoga" with a bunch of tongue out emojis. Check out the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Played after years feeling so good kal sab ouch hogaððððð
Well, Neena Gupta looks quite fit and strong as she plays the gruelling game. The actress can be seen wearing a pair of white shorts and a white t-shirt paired with white sports shoes.
Several of her Instagram followers commented on her post. Actor Manu Rishi Chadha wrote, "Waah Waah ma'am waah", and another Instagram user wrote, "Neena ji! A ray of sunshine we all need", while yet another Instagram user commented, "You're so damn fit ma'am!"
Neena Gupta has taken the social media world by storm with her fun and happening Instagram posts and videos. It all started when the actress posted a photo of herself and promoted herself as an actress who wanted work. Bollywood and the audience heaped praises on Neena Gupta for such a bold and inspirational step.
Since then, the Mandi actress has been extremely active on Instagram, sharing her 'frock ka shock' pictures and other pictures where she's modelling her designer daughter Masaba's clothes. Sure enough, Neena Gupta has become quite the fashion inspiration!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Neena Gupta is the kind of woman who has perfected the art of living life on her own terms. Born in Delhi, Gupta started off her career in showbiz with the 1982 film Saath Saath, which starred Deepti Naval and Farooque Shaikh in lead roles. (All pictures/Neena Gupta's Instagram account)
-
She then went on to act in films like Aadat Se Majboor, Yeh Nazdeekiyan, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, but she tasted real fame with her performances in Indian parallel cinema in films like Mandi, Rihaee, Drishti and a few others.
-
Neena Gupta was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the 1980s, with whom she has a daughter, ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Neena and Richards never got married, and the former decided to raise Masaba single-handedly in India.
Pictured: Neena and Masaba Gupta
-
In recent times, Neena Gupta has taken to sharing fabulous photos of herself on social media that have got the fashion world applauding her for her bold and chic choices. The brilliant actress tends to model some of daughter Masaba's clothes, too, sometimes captioning the photos in the most hilarious ways!
Pictured: Neena in a Masaba Gupta ensemble. She captioned this photo: "Love this one from my beti @masabagupta"
-
This photo and outfit really made Neena Gupta shine as the new-age style icon. The actress has time and again proved that age is just a number and true youthfulness comes from within. Also, what makes these photos special, are her way of describing her dresses as 'frocks'! Here she wrote, "Frock ka shock. Picture taken by Gajraj sir"
-
Like films, Neena Gupta also made a mark in the television industry. A few of her TV soaps, particularly Saans and Dard, catapulted her into the limelight for being an actress of substance. In fact, Saans was also directed by Gupta and co-starred the brilliant Kanwaljit Singh. Some other TV shows Neena Gupta was popular for were Khandaan, Yatra, and Gul Gulshan Gulfaam.
-
Neena Gupta captioned this photo as, "Airport look! Courtesy - Balram, my driver." We just can't have enough of this amazing lady!
-
In 2008, Neena Gupta married New Delhi-based Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant, in a private ceremony in the United States.
-
The caption for this photo is sure to crack you up! Neena wrote, "Soch rahi hu aur role milenge kya? (Wondering if I will get any more roles?)" This is possibly with reference to her 'work wanted' promotion of herself on social media, when she described herself as a talented actress who wanted work.
-
This was back in 2017 when the actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote, "I live in Mumbai and working am a good actor looking fr good parts to play (sic)." Oh, how we love her audacity! To be a celebrated actress and still ask for work is something that requires a lot of modesty and drive. A number of celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, was inspired by Gupta's ambition.
-
In fact, her daughter Masaba took to Instagram to share, "Just the other day I was telling someone... how I am never afraid/shy to ask for work. It's obviously genetic. My mother put up this post on her Instagram today. I mean, my 62yr old national award-winning mother. She told me I must always work... no matter what... it keeps you from getting old..."
Pictured: With close friend and Mandi co-star Soni Razdan
-
Neena Gupta makes mix-and-match look so effortless, doesn't she? Who would have thought pairing a traditional Satlada haar with a western outfit would look this good?
-
Be it frocks or saris, Neena Gupta has a way of making every outfit work for her. She has the flair to carry off whatever she wears; we're sure daughter Masaba must be so proud of mummy!
-
Neena Gupta currently has a few big film projects in her kitty. Some of her recent films that did great business were Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, Badhaai Ho, and recently, Panga.
-
Neena Gupta can now be seen working her magic in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which hit theatres on February 21. Here's wishing the actress the best for this film and for all her future projects!
Veteran actress Neena Gupta is the new-age style icon. From slaying it in saris to flaunting her chic side in pretty 'frocks', the actress has her style sense down pat. As her movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hit theatres on February 21, let's take a look at the actress's style files through some Instagram pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe