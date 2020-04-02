Neena Gupta on the current lockdown: Nothing cheers me up these days, difficult to stay positive

Neena Gupta is finding it hard to stay positive and cheer herself up amid the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but has found some new interests and hobbies! When all the other Bollywood celebrities are urging fans and followers to stay safe and secure, posting workout and cooking and cleaning videos, and also sharing pictures and videos of their beloved pets, Gupta has developed new interests and hobbies.

Having said that, as stated above, she's also finding it hard to keep up with these trying times. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she shared her thoughts about her feelings. "It's very difficult to stay positive these days. I have not been to this house in Mukteshwar for a long time so I have a lot of domestic work to do, throw away things which are not required and making the guys clean up. I am also cooking new dishes these days."

She continues, "I am not very fond of gardening which I am starting to learn. I have learnt nashpati trees have white flowers and the names of many other different flowers. A lot of birds have been coming here as we throw seeds for them. I am learning a lot about nature. I loved it but I didn't know much about it. Rajma is grown here so I have been learning which crops grow in which season and how."

When asked about the things that cheer her up amid these trying times of lockdown, she says, "Frankly speaking, nothing cheers me up these days. I push myself to be happy by doing things like reading a lot or watching some series. I keep myself busy so that I don't have time to think. But as soon as you have no work and you are idle, you think of bad things happening. Nothing cheers me but one tries to be cheerful, what else can one do."

We are waiting for the day when the lockdown ends and the pandemic is eradicated, and when everyone steps out of their homes after like ages. Social media would be flooded that day!

