Neena Gupta requests Google to 'reduce' her age

Veteran actress Neena Gupta flaunted her new hairstyle and then requested Google to "reduce" her age online. Neena, 60, who is gearing up for the release of her next "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan", took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share a photograph of her new haircut. In the image, Neena is seen sporting a sleek bob with gold highlights.

Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do ! ðÂÂÂ

Thank you @kantamotwani for the haircut ♥ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/f5Mwvbu0s0 — Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@Neenagupta001) January 29, 2020

Giving a funny caption to the image, Neena wrote: "Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do (Google atleast now reduce my age)! Thank you @kantamotwani for the haircut."

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a follow-up of Ayushmann Khurrana's 2017 hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film casts Ayushmann and Jitendra as gay lovers. It also stars Gajraj Rao. The film is scheduled to release on February 21.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever