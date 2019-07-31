Neena Gupta shares a throwback picture and it's too cool for school

bollywood

Neena Gupta, who is extremely active on social media, shared a throwback picture from the sets of her film Mandi. The photo also features Soni Razdan and Ila Arun. Check it out!

Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan and Ila Arun from their Mandi days. Pic/Neena Gupta's Instagram account

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is extremely active on social media. The actress is so cool that she once even asked for work through an Instagram post! Gupta recently shared a throwback picture from the sets of her 1983 film Mandi. The photo also features Soni Razdan and Ila Arun. Check it out!

Neena Gupta shared the photo with the caption: "Tab patle thay innocent thay ambitious thay mandi time me soni and ila from mandi days (We were thinner, innocent, ambitions then. Mandi time, me, Soni and Ila from Mandi days)."

How cool is this picture! While Soni Razdan and Ila Arun aren't properly visible in the photo, Neena Gupta can be seen wearing a sari and looking absolutely stunning. Mandi, meaning market place, was a Hindi film directed by Shyam Benegal. The film is a satirical comedy on politics and prostitution.

Co-star Soni Razdan commented on the glorious post with a funny, "Arre mera face half visible kyon hai (Why is my face half-visible?)." A fan replied to this comment saying, "Madam, your acting is awesome in this movie, in this you absolutely look like your daughter Aalia but sharp features. Today I had seen this movie ..I capture this moment in movie and share your photo (sic)."

Ayushmann Khurrana, who worked with Gupta in Badhaai Ho, responded to the picture with a heart emoji. Actress Achint Kaur wrote, "Pretty ladies, elegant then and now. Mwaaah", and Rajeshwari Sachdev commented, "Uff look at you beauties... and now I want to see the film again."

On the work front, Neena Gupta will be reuniting with her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Ayushmann Khurrana will also be reuniting with the two actors. "With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, we chose to explore a novel subject in an unusually unexpected setting. A unique story like this needed talents like Neena ji and Gajraj Rao and I'm so happy to have them on board," producer Aanand L Rai said in a statement.

As per reports, the plot revolves around how a conservative family comes to terms with the fact that their son is gay. It is expected to go on the floors in the last week of August.

Soni Razdan, on the other hand, was last seen in the film No Fathers In Kashmir. The actress will also be making a comeback to London theatre after 16 long years. She is getting familiar with the universe of Anupama Chandrasekhar's book, When The Crows Visit. "I play the matriarch in the family and the boy's grandmother. I will do most of the prep when I go to London in September. I will be there for three months," the theatre veteran told mid-day.

