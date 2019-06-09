Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan are in 'London mood'
Apart from Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta and her husband Vivek Mehra were also a part of the Badhaai Ho actress' birthday celebrations
Veteran actress Neena Gupta, who celebrated her 60th birthday in London a few days ago, seems to still be in a holiday mood as she shared a throwback photograph of herself with her friend and actress Soni Razdan from her birthday bash on Instagram on Saturday.
"London mood," she captioned the photo in which Neena is seen sharing smiles with Soni. Neena wore a blue mini dress along with a pair of white shoes. Soni was dressed in a black dress.
The two share a good bond and have been expressing their fondness for each other on social media. On Neena's birthday, Soni even posted a heartfelt post for her.
She wrote: "Happy Birthday my loved friend .... This just about sums up our friendship . We walk our way through thick and thin. Through every season. For any reason. Wherever we may be. In this case our beloved mountains. Cheers to my walking partner and so much more."
Soni and Neena have worked together in films like Mandi and Trikal. Apart from Soni, Neena's daughter Masaba Gupta and her husband Vivek Mehra were also a part of the Badhaai Ho actress' birthday celebrations. On the work front, Neena will next be seen in Sooryavanshi and Panga.
