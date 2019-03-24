Neena Gupta's The Last Color to open film fest in Austin

bollywood

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's directorial debut The Last Color, starring Neena Gupta, has been selected as the opening night film at the Indie Meme Film Festival (IMFF) 2019 in Austin, Texas

Vikas on Saturday tweeted: "We are super excited to announce that our movie -- 'The Last Color' has been officially selected as the 'Opening Night Film' at Austin's Indie Meme Film Festival, Austin. We are coming on April 26 to splash colours."

The festival will begin on April 14 and continue from April 26-28.

According to the official page of the festival, its mission is to promote socially relevant independent cinema from South Asia, in an effort to influence social and cultural awareness and consciousness, and encourage and facilitate dialogue.

Indie Meme engages, educates, entertains and brings together different communities to promote cross-cultural understanding and build a globally conscious community.

"The Last Color" is based on his bestselling book by the same name.

It is the story of Chhoti (Aqsa Siddiqui) - a nine-year-old flower seller and tightrope walker who befriends Noor (Neena Gupta), a 70-year-old widow living a life of complete abstinence.

Chhoti promises to bring a ray of hope in the life of Noor. The film also stars transgender activist Rudrani Chettri.

The film has been shot by Subhranshu Das, and produced by Bindu Khanna, Poonam Kaul and Jitendra Mishra under the banner of House Of Omkar.

