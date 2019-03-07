Neeraj Chopra eyes consistency before 90m push

other-sports

A record-breaking year behind him, star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra aims to break new grounds in this "crucial" season leading up to the Olympic Games next year.

Neeraj Chopra

The 90m mark is mentioned everytime Neeraj Chopra picks up the javelin that has pierced through many a records but the Indian star says he wants to steer clear of the pressure of getting there and first achieve consistency in hitting 87-88m this year."

A record-breaking year behind him, star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra aims to break new grounds in this "crucial" season leading up to the Olympic Games next year. "Last year, it was 85-86m I was consistent at and this year I want to be consistent at around 87-88m and if possible, 90m. I will be happy if I do that. Consistency is the key," Neeraj told PTI from Potcheftsroom, South Africa where he is training currently.

No pressure

"But I don't put any pressure on myself that I will have to cross 90m. Every time I go to a competition, I just think about doing my best." After announcing his arrival in 2016 with a junior world record, Chopra, 21, had a phenomenal season last year, winning a gold each in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. He emerged as a serious Olympic medal contender with a series of impressive throws, breaking his own national record twice last year. The last one of 88.06m won him a gold in the Asian Games and catapulted him to the world's elite.

The dashing six-footer from Khandra village in Panipat is currently training at the North West University campus in Potcheftsroom. He has been there since January 12 and will train till the end of this month. He is set to be exempted from the March 15-18 Federation Cup National Championship in Patiala, which will serve as the selection trial for the Asian Championships in Doha (April 19-24).

Satisfying last season

"It was a very satisfying last season, I won gold in two major multi-sporting events and then improved my national record. This year is very crucial, there is the Asian Championships and the World Championships (September 28 to October 6), not to forget the Diamond League series events," Neeraj said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever