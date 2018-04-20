Neeraj Chopra to take part in Diamond League

Fresh from his Commonwealth Games triumph, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will compete in the season-opening leg of the Diamond League series in Doha on May 4



Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj, who won a gold in the Gold Coast CWG, will be in the midst of a star-studded field with the reigning Olympic champion Thomas Rohler of Germany and world champion Johannes Vetter taking part at the Qatar Sports Club.

