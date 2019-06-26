Neeraj Goyat replaced by Billy Dib as Amir Khan's opponent

other-sports

Neeraj Goyat has been replaced by Australia's Billy Dib as Amir Khan's opponent as Goyat was ruled out after being injured in a car crash

Australia's Billy Dib has replaced Neeraj Goyat as Amir Khan's opponent in a boxing bout that is to take place in Saudi Arabia on July 12. India's Goyat was ruled out on Wednesday after being injured in a car crash.



"Our new opponent is Billy Dib, a two-time world boxing champion. He will come up to fight me, just like I had come up to fight Canelo (lvarez). He feels he is confident and wants to fight me so my next opponent is Billy Dib," Amir said in a video posted on social media.



"I hope Neeraj recovers quick and gets fully fit again," he added.



The 33-year-old Dib is a veteran of 48 professional bouts and his last fight ended in a defeat to American Tevin Farmer for the IBF world super featherweight title. He had announced his retirement after that, but eventually reversed the decision.



On Wednesday, it was revealed that 27-year-old Goyat had met with an accident while traveling from Yamunanagar to Mohali.



"Neeraj Goyat, who was preparing for his mega-fight against Amir Khan, met with a car accident that has caused severe injuries on his head, face and left arm. We are in the process of looking for Neeraj's replacement," fight promoter Bill Dosanjh said.





