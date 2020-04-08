Neeraj Pandey opens up on 'Special Ops' season 2

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has confirmed the second season of his debut web series, "Special Ops". Season one of the espionage thriller show was launched on Hotstar earlier this year and became an instant hit.

"When we were discussing the show with Hotstar, we planned to make something that will have recall value, and we were clear about two things. First, we will conclude the story within the first season. I mean there would be nothing left, no loose ends. But at the same time, we wanted to create a brand and a franchise with which we can easily narrate some other stories. Once our lives are restored to normalcy, we will figure out what needs to be done," said Pandey in a telephonic chat, on the possibility of a second season.

"The amount of love that has come in, and there's the demand for the second season. There is an appetite for it. Now, it all depend on our schedules. Right now everything is thrown out because of the coronavirus pandemic -- schedules, work, lives, and timelines. Let things get back to normal and we will definitely explore the possibility," said the filmmaker, who has co-directed the series with Shivam Nair.

"Special Ops" has Kay Kay Menon leading the cast as special agent Himmat Singh, who traces a pattern in terror strikes over the years, and draws the conclusion that one person is behind all the attacks. The story is inspired by several real-life espionage missions over the last two decades.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates