Neerja director Ram Madhvani launches his production house

Ram Madhvani is known in the Hindi film industry for his hit film Neerja, starring Sonam Kapoor. The film was nominated in every category of the 2017 awards season. He even won best director and the film won best film in three awards function in India. Neerja also won the National Award for best feature film.

Ram Madhvani has created some of the most memorable commercials as well, for which he won awards too. He forged a successful path for himself in the world of feature films with the directorial debut 'Let's Talk', which premiered at the Locarno Film Festival.

The song "Bheja Kum" from the pathbreaking film Taare Zameen Par and the official theme song for the TV series "Satyamev Jayate" are two music videos he directed for Aamir Khan. Ram directed Everlasting Light, a documentary that featured Amitabh Bachchan and was showcased at the Lincoln Center in New York.

Now, Ram Madhvani is all set to make his mark as a producer and director of feature films, web series, and short films with his production house, Ram Madhvani Films. He says, "Ram Madhvani Films has been established with the need of telling various stories through feature films, web shows, and short films. We are looking forward to collaborate with versatile writers, showrunners, directors and producers, especially in the long format area. We intend to bring the best work forward and entertain the audience."

Currently, Ram Madhvani is co-producing and co-directing the Hotstar Special Aarya starring Sushmita Sen, while he also continues making commercials.

