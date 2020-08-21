NEET 2020 Admit Card to be out soon, test centres allotted to candidates, says NTA

Sharing an update about downloading the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) that is scheduled for September 13, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said that the admit cards will soon be made available on its website. The notification from the apex testing agency also confirmed that the exam centres have been allotted to the students as per the locations selected by them in the application form.

The statement was issued by the NTA following the concerns raised by candidates about the examination. Candidates can read the statement issued by the testing agency on their official website - nta.ac.in.

The admit card contains the roll number of the applicant, address and number of the exam centre, medium of the question paper, timings for reporting and entry and the closing time of the gates of the centre.

Allotment of testing centres

This year’s session of the examination conducted for medical aspirants was significantly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With many candidates moving to their hometown due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the testing agency had given them options to change their location in the application form. Adhering to the changes, the testing agency mentioned about the allotment of the testing centres in the notification that can be accessed on the agency’s website ntaneet.nic.in.

Helpline Numbers

The testing agency has also dedicated helpline number for candidates to get their queries cleared about the examinations and the standard operating proceedings to be followed to appear for the test.

NTA helpline numbers: 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803.

Students can also send their queries through email at neet@nta.ac.in

