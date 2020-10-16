NEET result 2020: NTA to declare NEET results soon on ntaneet.nic.in

NEET result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET-UG Result 2020 on Friday. Candidates, who appeared for the medical entrance exam, can check their results online at ntaneet.nic.in.

This year around 15.97 lakh candidates were registered for the NEET, however, only 85-90 per cent of them appeared for the exam held on September 13.

Candidates, who were unable to appear for the exam on September 13 due to COVID-19 pandemic, got another chance in phase two of NEET exam held on October 14.

The NEET result 2020 will include the NEET cut-offs marks, overall and by category; NEET toppers' names and scores; subject-wise NEET percentile, All India Ranks (AIR), category ranks, and statistics on the exam itself.

.@DG_NTA is announcing the results of #NEETUG 2020 today.

I wish all the best to the candidates. #NEETResult2020 #NEETRESULTS — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 16, 2020

In 2019, NEET cut off was 50 percentile for general category with corresponding scores range of 701-134. For SC/ST/OBC, it was 40 percentile with corresponding marks range of 133-107.

