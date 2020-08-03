NEET Super Specialty 2020 examination to be conducted on September 15

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

NEET Super Specialty 2020: On Sunday, the National Board of Examination (NBE) announced the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The NEET exams will be conducted for admission to the Super Specialty course on its official website.

As per the schedule announced by the NBE, the NEET-SS 2020 computer-based examination will be conducted on September 15, 2020. The NEET-SS 2020 examinations will be conducted at various centres across the country. The online application process for the entrance examination for NEET-SS 2020 began on August 3 at 3 pm and will conclude on August 23 at 11:55 pm.



The official notification announced by the National Board of Examination

Interested students and candidates can apply for NEET-SS 2020 entrance examination online on the board's officials website at natboard.edu.in.

The official notice stated, "NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016. National Board of Examinations also utilizes the merit generated through NEET SS for admissions to its DNB Superspecialty courses."

The result for the NEET-SS 2020 examination will be declared by September 25, 2020. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of NBE.

