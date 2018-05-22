Neeta Lulla to speak at Italian cinema fest

Chairing the discussion will be Italian costume designer Daniela Ciancio, who will be making her maiden visit to India



National award-winning designer Neeta Lulla is set to speak at the closing ceremony of Fare Cinema, the international week of Italian cinema. Avid Learning and Italian Embassy Cultural Centre in association with Vogue India will present a first of its kind panel discussion titled "Cine Couture: Costuming For The Camera" on Friday, read a statement .

Chairing the discussion will be Italian costume designer Daniela Ciancio, who will be making her maiden visit to India.

From cross-cultural comparisons between American, Italian, and Indian cinema, the fest will hold a discussion on processes and production of costume design, its role as a cinematic device and its larger part in shaping cultural ideologies.

While Ciancio has designed the costumes of films like La Grande Bellezza and Il Divo among others, Lulla has designed for Jodhaa Akbar, Mohenjo Daro and is on board to design for Panipat and Manikarnika.

"A designer's work exists to actualize the screenplay, defining the people and the places, a marriage of concept and imagery. That's why costume designers are called the language of film design," said Lulla.

This panel will be the concluding event of the ongoing edition of "Fare Cinema - The International Week Of Italian Cinema", a concerted programme, which the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-Operation (MAECI) has launched to promote Italian quality film production abroad.

Asad Lalljee, CEO, Avid Learning & SVP, Essar Group said: "At Avid, we are always keen to support new voices and introduce alternative perspectives from the world over while strengthening our cultural relations. We are delighted to present yet another fine mind from Italy in Daniela."

