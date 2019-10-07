Neeti Mohan gives Sonu Nigam's track a modern twist

Not among the crop of established singers who frown upon recreations, Sonu Nigam now finds his own tracks undergoing a contemporary revision. Neeti Mohan and Jubin Nautiyal have revisited Nigam's Tujhe paane ko, the lyrical ballad from his album Jaan (2000).



Sonu Nigam

Mohan tells mid-day, "The song reminded me of a decade when I would listen to Sonu Nigamji's music, on loop. I enjoyed singing it because it was a modern take on the same melody. It is suited for a lounge setting, but is sensual and intimate at the same time. It is likely to become a favourite travel number that people will also share with their loved ones."



Jubin Nautiyal

The track marks Nautiyal's association with composer Abhijit Vaghani again after the much-acclaimed music series MixTape. The T-Series offering captures a day in the life of a divorced couple, who reignite their romance after a hiatus. The video was filmed in Alibaug.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates