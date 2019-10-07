Neeti Mohan gives Sonu Nigam's track a modern twist
Neeti Mohan, along with Jubin Nautiyal, recreates Sonu Nigam's 2000 love ballad Tujhe paane ko to lend it a 'lounge-like' melody
Not among the crop of established singers who frown upon recreations, Sonu Nigam now finds his own tracks undergoing a contemporary revision. Neeti Mohan and Jubin Nautiyal have revisited Nigam's Tujhe paane ko, the lyrical ballad from his album Jaan (2000).
Sonu Nigam
Mohan tells mid-day, "The song reminded me of a decade when I would listen to Sonu Nigamji's music, on loop. I enjoyed singing it because it was a modern take on the same melody. It is suited for a lounge setting, but is sensual and intimate at the same time. It is likely to become a favourite travel number that people will also share with their loved ones."
Jubin Nautiyal
The track marks Nautiyal's association with composer Abhijit Vaghani again after the much-acclaimed music series MixTape. The T-Series offering captures a day in the life of a divorced couple, who reignite their romance after a hiatus. The video was filmed in Alibaug.
