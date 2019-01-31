Neeti Mohan launches her latest single, Kithe Reh Gaya

music

The latest track by Neeti Mohan is a celebratory number that involves dancing and dressing up, and the entire excitement in a woman's mind during her engagement

Neeti Mohan

Neeti Mohan, who kicked off her journey as a band member of the now-dissolved pop group Aasma, celebrates the fact that while she transitioned to playback singing, the industry is offering her the scope to return to creating independent music, again.

"The track has been penned by Kumar and is about a girl who is ready for her [engagement] ceremony, while the boy is yet to arrive. It's a celebratory track that involves dancing and dressing up. We've shot it in Patiala," she tells mid-day.

Neeti Mohan is a successful name in the Indian music industry be it Tamil, Telugu or Hindi genres. She has a lot of blockbuster songs to her credit, including Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan. It was a dream come true moment for her when she got the opportunity to sing for stalwarts like AR Rehman & Gulzar and recalls that she was so nervous during the entire recording.

