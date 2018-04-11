Neeti Simoes to Kapil Sharma: We are ready to help

Kapil Sharma's former manager Neeti Simoes and sister of his ex-girlfriend, Preeti, alleged that he is being misled by certain friends



Kapil Sharma and Neeti Simoes

Yesterday, Kapil Sharma’s former manager Neeti Simoes and sister of his ex-girlfriend, Preeti, took to Twitter to tell him that they wanted to help him. The comedian recently filed a police complaint against them for defaming him. She wrote that Kapil Sharma had visited their home last month and said that he “was trapped” and wanted to resume work with them. She further alleged that he is being misled by certain friends.

Kapil Sharma found himself in the eye of a storm over the weekend after he accused a journalist, and his former girlfriend Preeti Simoes of extortion. Continuing with what may be viewed as his downward spiral, the comedian-actor skipped the shoot of his show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, over the weekend. Understandably, his no-show left the channel officials in a fix.

After Preeti Simoes, Kapil's friends and colleagues have come out in the open to share their viewpoints about Kapil's health. It is Kapil's arch-rival Krushna Abhishek, who replaced The Kapil Sharma Show, has spoken about how the Firangi should be given his space.

Kapil Sharma is slowly becoming controversy's favorite child.

