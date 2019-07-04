Neetu and Rishi Kapoor click a photo with 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev

bollywood

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor are "supercharged" for the World Cup and posed with 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev, to show their enthusiasm for the tournament.

Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Dev and Rishi Kapoor. Pic/Neetu Kapoor's official Instagram account

The whole of India is currently cheering for their cricket heroes in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019. Bollywood celebrities, too, are quite excited for the tournament. Neetu and Rishi Kapoor are also "supercharged" for the game and recently posed with 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev, to show their enthusiasm for the tournament.

Neetu took to Instagram to share a photo with her fans that features herself with husband Rishi Kapoor and Kapil Dev. Going by the post, it looks like the couple is in England for the match. Neetu captioned the picture as, "Super charged about the World Cup," and accompanied her post with hashtags like #kapildev #crickettales #hopingwemakeit.

The trio is all smiles while posing for the picture together. The Indian cricket team has reached the semi-finals in the tournament. They will next take on Sri Lanka on July 6 at Headingley cricket ground, Leeds (England).

Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for the past eight months receiving treatment for cancer. The veteran actor recently enjoyed a fam-jam with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. The adorable pictures were shared by Neetu and Riddhima.

Industry insiders have been visiting the Prem Rog actor, who is now much better. From Shah Rukh Khan, Ambanis, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, the Bachchans, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, and many others have paid a visit to him in New York.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor has a release ready this monsoon after a short break from the big screen with Smeep Kang's Jhootha Kahin Ka. With Rishi already being a part of the original hit film in 1979, it embarks the return of a greater collaboration this time in a hilarious comical riot. This also brings out the light-hearted avatar of Rishi Kapoor after his power-packed performance in Mulk.

