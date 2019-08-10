Neetu Chandra adds oomph to music video

bollywood

Commenting on Ishqa, Neetu said: "Every song has its own story and own rhythm. In 'Ishqa' you will see me in a different avatar. It's a song for all generations that you can sing/hum and dance to."

Neetu Chandra has added oomph to the music video of singer Payal Dev's Ishqa, a number the actress describes as a "song for all generations". Speaking of the new single, Payal said: "The groovy dance track features Neetu Chandra, who has added a lot of oomph to the music video. 'Ishqa' will definitely resonate with music lovers."

It was launched on Friday on SpotlampE.com. It will be available across the 9X Network channels August 12 onwards. Composed by Raaj Aashoo, Ishqa is written by Murali Agarwal and the dance video is produced by Agarwal and directed by Muddasar Khan.

