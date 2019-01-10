Neetu Chandra: Feels great collaborating with Rekha Bhardwaj

music

Neetu Chandra talks about featuring in Rekha Bhardwaj's music video Hui main tumhari song

Neetu Chandra

Actress Neetu Chandra, who features in singer Rekha Bhardwaj's music video "Hui main tumhari", feels great working with her. "I wanted to work together with her for a long time, but somehow it never worked out. So when this video happened, I knew it was going to be very special. It's a great feeling to be collaborating with Rekhaji," Neetu said in a statement.

"Hui main tumhari" is a romantic song sung by Rekha and composed by Anupama Raag. The video was released on Wednesday. The "Garam Masala" actress said she was thrilled with the initial response to the song and video.

In the past, Neetu has also featured in the music video of popular singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's romantic single "Banjarey".

