Neetu Chandra heads to Las Vegas to celebrate her birthday in style

Taking a much-needed break from her hectic schedule, for her birthday, Neetu Chandra is stepping out and travelling to the entertainment capital of the world for some time off

2019 has been an eventful year for actor Neetu Chandra, who has been juggling a couple of projects. From making her Hollywood debut to featuring in a Korean series, she has her plate full amidst multiple shoots. Taking a much-needed break from her hectic schedule, for her birthday, Chandra is stepping out and travelling to the entertainment capital of the world for some time off.

Las Vegas is known to provide some of the most memorable experiences and with a bunch of close friends around her, she can rest assured this birthday will be a special one for her. Making it a mix of leisure and adventure, we've heard that Chandra will use this time to celebrate and rejuvenate before returning to set.

Neetu Chandra forayed into Hollywood with a short film titled The Worst Day. Based in Los Angeles, the comedy film is written and directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Stanislava Ivy, read a statement. On her role, Neetu said, "2019 has started off on a wonderful note for me and I'm thrilled to be working on this project. "It's been a learning experience for me because it's my first ever negative role. She is wild, she is interesting and she is the villain."

According to Neetu, the project has "changed her" and this is definitely "one of my most special projects". The Worst Day also features actors Marietta Melrose and Jose Moreno. Also, the film is expected to be developed into a TV series. However, it is yet not clear.

Apart from it, Neetu also appeared in the Korean youth action drama Narae. Neetu rose to fame with her role of an air hostess in the Akshay Kumar-John Abraham starrer Garam Masala. She later appeared in several Indian regional films.

