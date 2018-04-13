Neetu Chandra: It's super fun to work with Pradeep Sarkar

Neetu Chandra talks about working with filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar



Neetu Chandra

Actress Neetu Chandra says it is fun to work with filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar. She is working with him on an ad film. Sarkar, who has films like Parineeta, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Mardaani and Lafangey Parindey to his credit, has also directed a number of ad films in the past with few involving Neetu.

"This feels like the new start to my career. I had begun shooting with Pradeep dada at the start of my career in ads and I feel like this is the new beginning with him. I look forward to more such experiences in future," Neetu said in a statement. "It is super fun to work with Pradeep dada and especially when you get to gorge on authentic Bengali food on the sets," she added.

