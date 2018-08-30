Neetu Chandra tries her luck in Hollywood!

bollywood

Neetu Chandra is extending her stay in the US. She is also exploring acting opportunities and looking for a pad in LA.

Neetu Chandra, who was last seen in the Bollywood film Kucch Luv Jaisaa, has decided to change her path. The actress, who has been a part of a lot of Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films, has planned to try her luck in Hollywood.

Neetu Chandra was shooting for a music video Main Tumhari, which has Anupama Raag as composer and Rekha Bhardwaj as a singer. Though the actress has wrapped her shoot, she is extending her stay in the US. Apparently, Neetu has decided to explore some acting opportunities, and as it might take some time for things to fall in place, she is also looking for a pad in LA. Things are yet to be finalised, but she's trying her best to switch the path and look out for better opportunities in the foreign land.

If not Bollywood, it's Hollywood for her! We wish you all the luck, Neetu!

Neetu Chandra made her debut in the digital space with The Playboy Mr Sawhney, a short film starring Jackie Shroff. The Playboy Mr Sawhney was directed by Tariq Siddiqui, and Neetu essayed the role of a firebrand writer named Maya.

