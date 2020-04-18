Neetu Kapoor remembers the time when son Ranbir and Sachin Tendulkar played cricket

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor recently shared a couple of pictures of her son Ranbir Kapoor having a fun time with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The first picture has Ranbir showing off his batting skills donning a grey sweatshirt and black loose pants with boots and sunglasses. The second picture is of Ranbir standing with the cricketer as they get clicked by the camera. Sachin can also be seen wearing a sweater with black pants.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram account, she wrote, "Wish we had the powers to Knock all Sickness Stress Sufferings Viruses out of this planet (sic)."

Speaking about Ranbir, there's tattle that beau Alia Bhatt has moved into his home. It is said the couple has decided to spend time together during the lockdown. Those in the know say Bhatt shifted as soon as the stay-at-home announcement was made.

Sources from their friends' circle also indicate that a December wedding is on the cards for Ranbir and Alia Bhatt. A source revealed, "It was earlier planned as a destination wedding, but now, the families have decided to go ahead with the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai, in the last 10 days of December. Thankfully, Rishi's [Kapoor] health is much better, so the family is looking forward to the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively kick off on December 21 and will be spread over four days. But the dates are yet to be locked given the current situation."

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir will be seen in a movie together titled Brahmastra. Brahmastra is a sci-fi fantasy trilogy series directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The film is rumoured to be based on the legendary character of Lord Shiva.

